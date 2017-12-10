Photo: Jeopardy!

If you don’t regularly watch Jeopardy!, you probably don’t know who Austin Rogers is. But that’s all about to change: Rogers has won over fans with his remarkable two-week champion streak, amassing a vast amount of money thanks to his deep knowledge, quick buzzer fingers, and red-hot pantomiming skills. Well, okay, not so much that last one, but when was the last time a Jeopardy! contestant was as good on camera as this fella?

“Every subsequent episode after my debut, I forgot that I had to stare for ten-and-a-half seconds at a red light,” Rogers told Vulture earlier this week about his signature bits. “And I’m like, ‘This is a long time to just stare and awkwardly smile.’ So I realized I had to do something.” He most certainly has, in the form of everything from impromptu dance moves to snappy Daily Double celebrations. In honor of Rogers’s Jeopardy! domination, we rounded up GIFs of his best moments for your viewing pleasure.

The Daily Double Celebration

The Balloon Animal

The Wine Snob

The “How Much Should I Wager?”

The Symphony Conductor

The Jazz Hand

The “I Can’t Talk Right Now, I’m on Jeopardy!”

The Rubik’s Cube

The Beyoncé Shimmy

The Final Jeopardy! Shoulder Shake

The Final Jeopardy! Shoulder Shake, Redux

The Excitable Hello