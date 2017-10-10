Ben Affleck Addresses Harvey Weinstein Allegations: ‘I Am Saddened and Angry’

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Ben Affleck, whose career began when he and Matt Damon made Miramax’s Good Will Hunting in 1997, has released a statement addressing news of over a dozen allegations of sexual harassment and assault by former Weinstein Company boss Harvey Weinstein. “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” he wrote. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.” Affleck’s statement comes on the heels of a report by ex–New York Times reporter Sharon Waxman that Damon (and, separately, Russell Crowe) personally called her about a story she was reporting about Miramax’s Italian head Fabrizio Lombardo, whom was allegedly hired “to take care of Weinstein’s women needs.”

George Clooney is the only other major Hollywood actor to denounce Weinstein, in an interview with the Daily Beast.