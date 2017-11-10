There’s Video of Ben Affleck Groping Hilarie Burton on TRL

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After Ben Affleck denounced Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday, actress and former TRL host Hilarie Burton recalled the time Affleck groped her during an appearance on the show. Burton shared a video from TRL: Uncensored where she laughs off her discomfort about the incident, in which “he comes over and tweaks my left boob.” That Uncensored clip doesn’t show the grope, but another one does: In that video, a producer describes seeing something like “a little squeeze.” In the clip, Burton says “some girls like a good tweakage here and there. I’d rather have a high five.”

At the time, Affleck’s move was treated as funny, naughty moment in TRL’s history, but as Burton says now, “I didn’t forget [about it] … I was a kid.” According to the TRL historians at ONTD, Burton was 18 at the time.

6 High-Profile Men Accused of Sexual Harassment Over The Past Year

The moment is reminiscent of another interview with Affleck — this time with an Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique from 2004 — that periodically makes the rounds on social media. In the clip Affleck pulls Losique into sitting on his lap, talks about the firmness of her breasts, and proposes she take her top off.

None of the behavior in the clips approaches the level of Weinstein’s alleged crimes, but it’s another reminder of the ways, large and small, that women in Hollywood are forced to accommodate the whims of men.

Update, 1:30 p.m.: Ben Affleck has addressed his TRL interview with Hilarie Burton in an apologetic tweet:

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017