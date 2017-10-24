Ben Mendelsohn Might Be Captain Marvel’s Super Villain

After proving that he can pull off a villainous cape like few can in Rogue One, Ben Mendelsohn is reportedly the top pick for the nemesis role in Captain Marvel. According to Variety, the Australian actor is currently “in talks” with the movie’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who he previously worked with in 2015’s Mississippi Grind. While it’s not certain which Marvel villain the Bloodline star will play, it’s likely he’ll be the leader of the Skrulls, an alien race of shape-shifters that the studio previously announced would appear in the 2019 movie. Brie Larson is set to star as Captain Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his Nick Fury role.
