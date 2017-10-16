Like the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future descending upon Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, stars of Dear Evan Hansen present, future, and the future after that Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Taylor Trensch have banded together to dance to Earth, Wind & Fire in a YouTube video. Maybe it will make you think about death and the meaning of Christmas and how to be a better person, maybe not. The point is, these Evan Hansens really committed to their 1970s looks and Noah Galvin is really trying to grow out a mustache. This has been video larks from Broadway stars, thank you for your time.
