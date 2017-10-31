Bette Midler Wants to Know Who Would Dare Play Her in the Hocus Pocus TV Remake

Bette Midler has heard the news that the Disney Channel is planning to remake Hocus Pocus, and she is not too sure about the whole idea. Talking to People, Midler said of the TV remake, “I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” She then implied it would be a pretty bad idea for anyone who is not Bette Midler to play a Bette Midler character: “My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.” Whichever Instagram starlets the Disney Channel recruited to play the Sanderson sisters are quivering in terror.
