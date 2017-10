This announcement for season two of Big Mouth is here to remind you how sexy this animated show about tweens hitting puberty can be. Co-creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg — with the help of voice work from John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, and more — will be back in 2018 to serve you more very R-rated coming-of-age comedy, with the help of that big fury Hormone Monster.