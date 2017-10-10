The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book

If you’ve recently heard the Black Eyed Peas’ once-ubiquitous mid-2000s banger “Let’s Get It Started” and thought to yourself, I wish this song referred to an augmented-reality comic book, well, you better sit down, because will.i.am, TABOO, and apl.de.ap have produced an AR version of their zombie-filled graphic novel Masters of the Sun. As the group recently demonstrated to Vulture, readers can use a companion mobile app to experience animated characters bursting out of the panels and hear voice talent ranging from Queen Latifah to Marvel’s own Stan Lee.