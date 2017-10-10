By

The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book

If you’ve recently heard the Black Eyed Peas’ once-ubiquitous mid-2000s banger “Let’s Get It Started” and thought to yourself, I wish this song referred to an augmented-reality comic book, well, you better sit down, because will.i.am, TABOO, and apl.de.ap have produced an AR version of their zombie-filled graphic novel Masters of the Sun. As the group recently demonstrated to Vulture, readers can use a companion mobile app to experience animated characters bursting out of the panels and hear voice talent ranging from Queen Latifah to Marvel’s own Stan Lee.

Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic

