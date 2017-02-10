Photo: Barry Wetcher/Roadside Attractions

Both Blade Runner 2049 and Marshall have cancelled their red carpet premieres this evening out of respect for the mass shooting that took place last night in Las Vegas. “We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy,” read a joint statement from Sony Pictures, Alcon Entertainment, and Warner Bros. regarding Blade Runner. And in response to this “day of national mourning,” Open Road Films said it had limited the guest list for its Marshall screening tonight. “We have decided to cancel tonight’s scheduled red carpet premiere of Marshall,” a spokesman for the production company said. “Instead, tonight’s event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected.”