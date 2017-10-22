The world has been a little bit sadder in the aftermath of Tom Petty’s unexpected death earlier this month, but maybe Bob Dylan will help wash the pain away with his lovely vocal stylings. At a concert this weekend, Lucky Wilbury did a rare deviation from his standard set-list to pay tribute to his late friend and Traveling Wilburys bandmate on what would’ve been Petty’s 67th birthday — crooning out the beloved “Learning to Fly” with the help of his backing band. We’re assuming Jeff Lynne and the holograms of George Harrison and Roy Orbison were too swamped to show up.
