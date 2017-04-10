Latest News from Vulture

Protomartyr Is Post-Punk’s Most Surprising Success Story

How the Detroit band found success in documenting the way we live today.

Digging Into the Odd History of Blade Runner’s Title

It involves William S. Burroughs and a small-town doctor.

All Right, All Riiiight: A Bob’s Burgers Movie Is Coming in 2020

Can it please be a musical?

Black-ish Season Premiere Recap: We Built This

“Juneteenth” is classic Black-ish.

HBO Is Sorry for Telling You About Confederate That Way

“We screwed up [the announcement] in an important way.”

Una Is a Stage-to-Screen Adaptation That Never Finds Its Momentum

Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn star in the film version of David Harrower’s Blackbird.

What Do We Want From Punk Music in a Donald Trump World?

Three new releases from punk (and punk-adjacent) bands highlight the multifaceted ways bands are approaching the state of America today.

Isabelle Huppert on Finding Irony in Darkness, Her Latest Movie, and Loving Rap

“I think I go crazy in my films.”

Natasha Leggero Reveals the Worst Part of Being Pregnant in 2017

Who can blame her?

Wonder Wheel Trailer: Coney Island Sends Kate Winslet Into a Tailspin

The film will be released December 1 by Amazon.

Queen Sugar Mid-Season Premiere Recap: Family Is Family

“Yet Do I Marvel” brings to life one of the most complex mother-daughter relationships on TV.

How Well Do Transparent Stars Rob Huebel and Amy Landecker Know Each Other?

We asked them a series of personal questions to find out.

The Dos and Don’ts of Writing a Blockbuster for China

A Hollywood executive with expertise in the Chinese market outlines what works — and what doesn’t — in scripts that appeal overseas.

Every Harrison Ford Movie, Ranked

As Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters, we evaluate everything from American Graffiti to Indiana Jones.

The Novice Screenwriter Whose Spec Script Launched an Oscar Campaign

Liz Hannah hoped her script about the Pentagon Papers might land her an agent. She would up getting a call from Steven Spielberg.

Hollywood Babyface Ansel Elgort Offered Lead Role in The Goldfinch

Elgort would play Theo in the film based on the Donna Tartt novel.

Jimmy Kimmel Goes After ‘Nuts’ Who Say It’s Too Soon to Talk About Gun Laws

“The First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment.”

This Is Us’s Milo Ventimiglia on the Obsession With Jack’s Death

“There’s not a day that goes by I don’t pass by someone and they don’t ask me how I died.”

Trevor Noah Challenges Fox News’ Narratives Post–Las Vegas Shooting

Noah looks at all the ways the network “refused to politicize” America’s most deadly mass shooting.

Stephen Colbert Blasts Donald Trump’s Visit to Puerto Rico

The president “Trumpsplained” weather to the Hurricane Maria victims.