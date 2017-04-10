All Right, All Riiiight: A Bob’s Burgers Movie Is Coming in 2020

Photo: FOX

A Bob’s Burgers movie — and can it please be a musical? — is coming to theaters in 2020. Fox announced plans today for a feature film based on the TV show from the same creative team. “We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure.” Just think how great Tina’s favorite butts will look on the big screen.