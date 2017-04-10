Latest News from Vulture

Glee Actor Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

He will be sentenced to four-to-seven years in prison.

Nicole Kidman to Star in Karyn Kusama’s Next Thriller Destroyer

“It’s an incredibly dark story.”

Why Does the TRL Reboot Exist?

And eight more questions about an MTV show that belongs to another era.

Where Do Michael and Her Mutiny Fit Into Star Trek History?

It can’t be properly understood without looking at the ways these topics have threaded through Star Trek in the 1990s.

Shouldn’t There Be More Music in Neo Yokio?

Though Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is the show’s creator and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes worked on some of the music, Neo Yokio is a quiet show.

The Best Tom Petty Songs to Perform at Karaoke

You won’t back down from crooning these when given the chance.

RHONJ’s Siggy Flicker on Feuds, Her Face-lift, and What to Expect This Season

“I’ve always been open and honest about surgeries. I’ve been open and honest about everything.”

Jeanette Winterson’s 10 Favorite Books

From Virginia Woolf to John Irving.

Let’s Talk About That Scene With the Hand in Gerald’s Game

It’s not for the squeamish.

A Sweetbitter Adaptation Is Headed to Starz

Brad Pitt is taking the 2016 book about New York City’s restaurant culture to premium cable.

The 15 Greatest Beth Pearson Moments on This Is Us

Susan Kelechi Watson is the show’s low-key MVP.

Protomartyr Is Post-Punk’s Most Surprising Success Story

How the Detroit band found success in documenting the way we live today.

Digging Into the Odd History of Blade Runner’s Title

It involves William S. Burroughs and a small-town doctor.

All Right, All Riiiight: A Bob’s Burgers Movie Is Coming in 2020

Can it please be a musical?

Black-ish Season Premiere Recap: We Built This

“Juneteenth” is classic Black-ish.

HBO Is Sorry for Telling You About Confederate That Way

“We screwed up [the announcement] in an important way.”

Una Is a Stage-to-Screen Adaptation That Never Finds Its Momentum

Rooney Mara and Ben Mendelsohn star in the film version of David Harrower’s Blackbird.

What Do We Want From Punk Music in a Donald Trump World?

Three new releases from punk (and punk-adjacent) bands highlight the multifaceted ways bands are approaching the state of America today.

Isabelle Huppert on Finding Irony in Darkness, Her Latest Movie, and Loving Rap

“I think I go crazy in my films.”

Natasha Leggero Reveals the Worst Part of Being Pregnant in 2017

Who can blame her?