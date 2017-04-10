A Sweetbitter Adaptation Is Headed to Starz

Sweetbitter, the 2016 coming-of-age novel about fine dining, drugs, and New York City’s vibrant restaurant culture is getting a series order from Starz. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is executive producing. Starz won the rights to the novel, written by Stephanie Danler, this summer. They’ve given the half-hour adaptation a six-episode series order. “Stephanie’s smart, sensory and genuine storytelling is set in the world of high-end dining, fueled by too much debauchery, drugs and French wine,” Starz CEO Chris Albrecht said in a release. “Stephanie, Stu and Plan B have found an exciting way to translate the celebration of senses depicted in the book to the screen, and along the way, will post a love letter to New York City. We look forward to announcing our Tess, Jake, Simone and Howard soon.” Vulture named Sweetbitter on the 100 Greatest Beach Books Ever list, and called Danler’s writing “lush and precise, her party scenes generous in substance(s) without McInerney’s glamorizing, and her confiding narrator, Tess, a raw, knowing, and crisp companion.”
