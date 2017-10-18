Bruce Springsteen Reportedly to Extend Broadway Run

Photo: Robert DeMartin

Christmas is rapidly approaching, which means the Dad in your life will soon be in need of a gift. New Jersey’s patron saint Bruce Springsteen is here to lend a hand, as Variety reports that the Boss’s one-man show, Springsteen on Broadway, will have its run extended from the original end date of February 3 to an unknown later in the spring. (It may even run as late as June.) Vulture’s Craig Jenkins praised the show, calling Springsteen on Broadway “a poignant reminder that in spite of the myth and legend, Bruce Springsteen is made of the same blood, muscle, and bone, and motivated by the same fears and desires, as the rest of us.” This would be the second extension of Springsteen’s shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre; the first run of shows sold out in just one day. At least the illusion of being able to score tickets will live on.