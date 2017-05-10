Latest News from Vulture

The Sex and the City 3 Drama, As Explained by Carrie Bradshaw

I couldn’t help but wonder: Is it better for a series to die before its time, or to keep going long after it should have passed?

Jason Isaacs Is Once Again Flaying Trolls on Twitter

“We don’t come to your work and scream THE MCFLURRY’S ARE MELTING, do we?”

The 3 Biggest Trends to Watch in Fall TV

In the Trump era, audiences are flocking to the small-screen equivalent of comfort food.

Give Yourself Over to the Ridiculous Fantasy of The Mountain Between Us

In which the beautiful Idris Elba and Kate Winslet gaze longingly at each other while subtext swirls around them like falling snow.

Bryan Fuller Wants to Bring Pushing Daisies Back From the Dead As a Musical

Fuller wants to work with Matilda and Groundhog Day’s Tim Minchin on it.

Three Unconventional Operas, Three Degrees of Success

Crossing, My Lai, and Blank Out all work the dynamic edge of what an opera can be.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson Is a Shattering Documentary

The film investigates the mysterious death of trans activist and icon Marsha P. Johnson — and the city that let it go unsolved for decades.

How Vangelis’s Cult Blade Runner Score Became a Classic

Vangelis’s Blade Runner score fostered the film’s cult reputation, and helped reimagine electronic music as we know it.

Watch the Trailer for the Documentary Frank Serpico

No, not the Al Pacino cop. The real one.

It’s Been 10 Years Since Michael Clayton Held Up His Tiny Phone

The flip phone played an iconic role in one of the greatest films of all time.

Don’t Tell Radiohead They’re Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are also first-time nominees.

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Performed As Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Miley and Fallon re-created Dolly and Kenny Rogers’s 1983 Grammys duet of “Islands in the Stream.”

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Spend a British TV Interview in Fits of Giggles

The two actors appeared on ITV’s This Morning.

Judith Light Explains the Magic of Transparent and Her Alanis Morissette Scene

“There’s a kind of intimacy and love that you feel at some deep, very primal level.”

Julia Roberts Reenacts Her Film Career With James Corden and Many Wigs

She doesn’t forget Larry Crowne.

Kazuo Ishiguro Wins the Nobel Prize in Literature

His most famous novels are The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go.

Sequels Are Killing the Art of the Screenplay

Consider The Mummy, a textbook case of what happens when a studio’s drive to build franchises, tentpoles, and universes rearranges a screenplay’s DNA.

The 25 Best Man Versus Nature Movies

In honor of The Mountain Between Us, we look at the best films in which people attempt (and usually fail) to defeat Mother Earth.

The Florida Project Is a Near-Perfect Follow-up From the Director of Tangerine

It’s a heightening in every way of everything that was great about Baker’s last movie.

Queen Sugar Recap: Old Wounds

Will Darla and Ralph Angel really get married?