Given the fact that it cast both Kristin Chenoweth and Ellen Greene and let them sing, Pushing Daisies was always just a few jazz steps away from turning into a full-blown musical. As it turns out, Bryan Fuller, who created the short-lived ABC series before moving on to the likes of Hannibal and American Gods, has long wanted to bring the show from TV to the stage. In a tenth anniversary interview with Vanity Fair, Fuller discussed how he asks Warner Bros. “every year” to see if they could revive the show “as a mini-series for Netflix, Apple, or Amazon, or whoever would pick it up.” So far, so typical for nearly ever beloved mid-2000s TV show. But then, Fuller also has some remarkably specific ideas about how it could work on Broadway: “I’d love to see it as a Broadway musical. I can just imagine Tim Minchin’s lyrics, can’t you? If you’re reading this article, Tim, call me!” For those who might be unaware, Minchin’s the mind behind the musical versions of Matilda and Groundhog Day, and can find the heart in kitsch about as well as anyone. We’re pretty much fine with any other show on TV dying in order to make this happen.
