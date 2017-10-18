Casey Affleck has found a new project. Per Deadline, the Manchester by the Sea Oscar winner, whose reputation remains plastic after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him, has signed on to star in a TV horror drama that is reportedly about “the origins of a cult.” Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men) is writing, directing, and executive-producing the series. The show is currently being shopped around to various networks, who will all have to decide whether they want to be in the Casey Affleck cult business.
