When Cate Blanchett accepted the Style Icon Award at this year’s InStyle Awards, she thanked the designers she’s worked with — Nicolas Ghesquière, Clare Waight Keller, Stella McCartney, Sarah Burton, Riccardo Tisci, and Giorgio Armani especially — and encouraged the women in the room to dress however they want. Before wrapping up her speech, she shared a message for any men listening in, too: “Women like looking sexy, but it doesn’t mean we want to fuck you,” she said. “No one says to Steve Bannon, ‘You look like a bag of trash. Do you want me to throw you out?’ But the comments that get said about what women wear on the red carpet — I mean. If you troll through those trolls on the internet, just don’t.” Did you catch that? Take notes! Cate Blanchett and her higher-than-the-heavens cheekbones don’t read troll comments and don’t care what you think about her lewks.
