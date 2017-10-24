Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

El Chapo Producer Explains His Side of the Sean Penn Feud

Sean Penn tried to derail the movie’s release, the producer of The Day I Met El Chapo says.

11:44 a.m.

Kid Rock Confirmed He’s Not Running for Senate in an Extremely Kid Rock Way

“Are you fucking kidding me?”

11:41 a.m.

So, Who’s the Super A-list Book Editor Secretly Consulting on Younger?

We know he lives in New York.

10:39 a.m.

Cate Blanchett Says Looking Sexy Doesn’t ‘Mean We Want to F*ck You’

She also had some shade for Steve Bannon.

10:35 a.m.

Kathy Griffin Says Working With Lisa Bloom Was a Disaster

“Yes, I did not have a good experience with her. I felt that she and her husband exacerbated my personal situation.”

10:20 a.m.

See Mandy Gonzalez Mix the Personal and Political in Her ‘Fearless’ Video

See the music video from the Hamilton star’s debut single.

10:09 a.m.

Who Is Anna Torv, the Actress From Mindhunter You Thought Was Carrie Coon?

The hard-core Fringe fans are already screaming at the question in that headline.

9:45 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Who Will Win?

All Stars season three is any queen’s game to win.

9:43 a.m.

Guillermo del Toro: Federico Luppi [Was] the Most Human Presence Onscreen Ever’

Outside of Argentina, the late actor was best known for his work with del Toro.

9:30 a.m.

Why AMC Shouldn’t Panic About The Walking Dead Ratings

The Walking Dead isn’t the phenomenon it once was, but it’s still easily cable’s No. 1 show.

9:18 a.m.

Funny or Die Is Making Comedy Shorts Exclusively for Amazon

The first will premiere on November 10.

8:39 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Last Tango in Tinseltown

Why is Shania Twain a guest judge?

8:00 a.m.

What Oskar Eustis Has Learned From 30 Years of Friendship With Tony Kushner

“There’s no artist I’ve learned more from than Tony, and what I’ve learned is a kind of fearless grandiosity.”

8:00 a.m.

Lena Dunham on the Pet-Store Owner Who Made Her Want to Be a Good Person

“He didn’t believe I had caused Hillary Clinton to lose the presidency. He was simply happy I’d kept up with this whole being-alive thing.”

8:00 a.m.

5 Nice Things Chris Pratt Says About Anna Faris in Her Book’s Foreword

“She is the amazing, effervescent, former short girl, theater nerd, camp counselor, crossing guard, headgear-wearing …”

7:57 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Ice, Ice Babies

Did Vicki suffer a heart attack in Iceland?

7:45 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: How to Talk So Sheldon Will Listen

Penny uses a parenting book as an “answer key to the Sheldon test.”

2:35 a.m.

In Retrospect, Yeah, Taran Killam Still Really Regrets Trump’s SNL Appearance

“It’s not necessarily a critique of the show, but boy, it’s really hard to have played a part,” the actor says of giving Trump a platform.

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: The Reese Witherspoon Hallucination

Are we really going back to Danny?

12:59 a.m.

Extremely Real Melania Trump Visits Tonight Show to Dispel Fake-Melania Rumors

The First Lady has heard all about your little meme.