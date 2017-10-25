By

Tags:

Chelsea Handler Chose Partying at the Limelight Over Prepping for the SATs

The theme of New York’s 50th anniversary issue is My New York — an exploration of the connections that make this city like no other. Here, comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler tells her own New York story, recalling Friday nights spent at the infamous nightclub the Limelight as a New Jersey teen. “We went the night before we took the SATs, so that wasn’t a great idea,” she says. “I didn’t go to college because of that day, but look where I am now.”

Chelsea Handler Chose Partying Over Prepping for the SATs

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.