Chelsea Handler Chose Partying at the Limelight Over Prepping for the SATs

The theme of New York’s 50th anniversary issue is My New York — an exploration of the connections that make this city like no other. Here, comedian and television personality Chelsea Handler tells her own New York story, recalling Friday nights spent at the infamous nightclub the Limelight as a New Jersey teen. “We went the night before we took the SATs, so that wasn’t a great idea,” she says. “I didn’t go to college because of that day, but look where I am now.”