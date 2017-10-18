Chelsea Handler’s Netflix Show Is Ending After Two Seasons

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After two seasons on Netflix, Chelsea Handler will be out of the talk show game. The comedian announced the cancellation on Twitter, and expressed her interest in devoting her time to political activism instead. “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation.” Handler wrote. “For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and ended citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Handler’s series was Netflix’s first foray into talk shows. It began airing in May 2016 with three shows a week, with each running about 30 minutes. After receiving less-than-glowing reviews in its first season, it came back for a 30-episode second with a new once weekly hour-long format.

Though the series will be ending in December 2017, Handler will keep her relationship with the streaming giant. Handler wrote, “I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough — people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”