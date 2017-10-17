Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Watch the Teaser for Oxygen’s Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks

The two-part doc features new interviews with Jeffrey Dahmer’s father and stepmother, as well as two of his surviving victims.

17 mins ago

How Mindhunter Makes Serial Killers Feel Quaint

It harkens back to a time when the most disturbing thing about society was a thing we, the audience, already know well.

1:14 p.m.

Liam Gallagher on His New Album and Why He Forgot the Words to ‘Come Together’

“I thought we were doing ‘I Am the Walrus,’ but I got there and it was ‘Come Together.’ And then, yeah, I’d had a lot to drink as well.”

12:57 p.m.

The Han Solo Star Wars Movie Has a Pretty Obvious Title

It’s…

12:25 p.m.

Lena Headey Says She Was Harassed and Manhandled by Harvey Weinstein

Headey also said she was subject to “endless bullying” from Terry Gilliam on The Brothers Grimm.

12:20 p.m.

Todd Haynes on Wonderstruck, and Hearing About Carol Memes From His Boyfriend

His favorite is “Harold, they’re lesbians.”

11:25 a.m.

Cate Blanchett Can’t Stop Talking About Wrists

They are her favorite body part.

11:12 a.m.

Goodbye Christopher Robin Is Overfermented Honey

The tale of Christopher Robin Milne’s childhood lost is decent but overripe.

10:48 a.m.

Taran Killam Says Having Trump Host SNL Was ‘Embarrassing and Shameful’

For better or worse, Killam says, SNL always plays both sides.

10:24 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Had to Do a ‘Naked Line-Up’ Early in Her Career

In part, the actress was told to use her naked photos as inspiration for her diet.

10:23 a.m.

Björk Details Sexual Harassment by Director Following Lars Von Trier’s Denial

“If being difficult is standing up to being treated like that, I’ll own it.”

10:23 a.m.

Reese Witherspoon Says She Was Assaulted by a Director at 16

“I wish that I could tell you that was an isolated incident.”

9:48 a.m.

In Defense of Difficult Art at the Guggenheim’s Controversial Exhibition

The works displayed involving animals were recently the subject of public outrage.

9:48 a.m.

Cher Joins Meryl in the Gay Fantasia That Is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again premieres July 20, 2018.

9:26 a.m.

DWTS Recap: When You Wish Upon a Dancing Star

This episode pushes more Disney products than the gift shop in the Magic Kingdom.

8:54 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: The True Meaning of Frozen

Who would’ve ever guessed this happy ending?

8:39 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Papa Don’t Teach

This isn’t the first time TBBT has gone askew with its characters in terms of the way they treat women.

8:00 a.m.

Michael Fassbender on The Snowman and Kissing Himself in Alien: Covenant

“It’s fun — and if people are getting pleasure out of it, then cool.”

12:52 a.m.

America Ferrera Writes About Being Sexually Assaulted When She Was 9 Years Old

“I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come.”

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Actress Vu Thu Phuong Says Harvey Weinstein Wanted to Teach Her Sex Scenes

“I was thinking at the moment that if he were to rape me or kill me, would anybody find out and stop him?”