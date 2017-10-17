As if having the best sequel title in recent memory weren’t enough, the gay fantasia that is Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again has also managed to land Cher. The singer slash actress slash future subject of a Broadway musical has joined the cast of the movie, out July 20, 2018, which will reunite Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and Pierce Brosnan. The sequel will also include flashback sequences with younger versions of their characters, led by Lily James as the young Meryl. We assume that Cher could play both the young and old versions of herself, because Cher doesn’t age. Plus, even if former Silkwood co-stars Meryl and Cher don’t get to share scenes together, the press tour will be perfection.
