Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher don’t like each other. At all. If you already knew that, congrats, your knowledge of ‘90s Brit band sibling dynamics is very impressive! But if your only understanding of the word “Gallagher” is a generic Irish surname, you might be experiencing similar reactions as Chris Rock found himself in while appearing on The Graham Norton Show this week — because he, delightfully, didn’t have a damn clue what was going on while Gallagher rattled on about winding “square” people “up” on Twitter and imagining the (terrifying) scenario of Keith Moon “drumming his ass off and then going home.” That thick Manchester accent doesn’t fool around.
