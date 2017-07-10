Latest News from Vulture

28 mins ago

Nelly Reportedly Arrested for Rape

The woman says it happened on his tour bus.

11:27 a.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Admits He ‘Sometimes’ Regrets the Seinfeld Finale

“There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”

11:15 a.m.

How Kit Harington Messed Up His Wedding Proposal to Rose Leslie

“I blew my load early.”

10:56 a.m.

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie Trailer: Your Favorite Football Head Is Back!

It’s like Tropic Thunder, but for kids.

9:49 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Has Fun Mocking Donald Trump’s Many Failed Romantic Attempts

“No wonder he prefers women who speak English as a second language.”

9:23 a.m.

Chris Rock Has Zero Idea What the Hell Liam Gallagher Is Saying on Graham Norton

The facial expressions speak for themselves.

9:00 a.m.

Does ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Settle the Deckard-As-Replicant Debate?

There’s a fair amount of new information.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

TV Reporter Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Forcing Her to Watch Him Masturbate

The journalist alleges the studio head cornered her in a restaurant in 2007.

Yesterday at 9:52 p.m.

USA Releases Trailer for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

“What if it was a white celebrity who got shot?”

Yesterday at 7:31 p.m.

TWC Issues Statement: ‘Next Steps Will Depend on Harvey’s Therapeutic Progress’

“We strongly endorse Harvey Weinstein’s already-announced decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the Company, commencing today.”

Yesterday at 7:11 p.m.

Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

The stand-up had been fighting pneumonia for several weeks before his death.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Marvel’s Runaways Trailer: Parents Just Don’t Understand Your Superpowers

Premiering on Hulu November 21.

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Can a 7-Year-Old Actress Get Nominated This Year?

Will The Florida Project’s irrepressible Brooklynn Prince be the youngest Oscar nominee ever?

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

The Saw Creators Turn a Ball Pit Into One of Jigsaw’s Traps

We’ll never look at beach balls the same way again.

Yesterday at 3:36 p.m.

The Grey’s Anatomy Firefighter Spinoff Just Cast Some of Your Broadway Faves

Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Barrett Doss are joining the cast.

Yesterday at 3:31 p.m.

Ex-Apprentice Producer Says Trump’s Comments Were ‘Very Much a Racist Issue’

It was “very much a racist issue,” Bill Pruitt claims.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

Lisa Bloom: Harvey Weinstein Is Actually Kind of a Hero, If You Think About It

“This is a guy who has thrown away the old playbook of let’s attack the women, let’s dig up dirt on their past, let’s humiliate them, let’s fight.”

Yesterday at 3:18 p.m.

Liam Gallagher and Kele Okereke: Two Paths for the Front Man Turned Solo Artist

Both are kind of weird in their own ways.

Yesterday at 2:33 p.m.

What Uzo Aduba Can’t Live Without

“My assistant found this crackling Christmasy candle, and I fell in love with it. I’m telling you, I bought a case of them.”

Yesterday at 2:19 p.m.

Peter Capaldi’s Dream Doctor Who Episode Has Jimi Hendrix and Flower Monsters

“Get Jimi to come into the TARDIS to pluck on the guitar.”