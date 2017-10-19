Photo: TheImageDirect.com

In further evidence that he has zero chill, Christian Bale has embarked on a new full-body transformation to become Dick Cheney. The actor has committed to going all white-haired and egg-shaped in The Big Short director Adam McKay’s new biopic of the former vice-president, which covers his time serving as a Wyoming congressman up through his time in D.C. — with a few stops for hunting trips (and accidents) along the way.

