5 mins ago

Stranger Things Recap: Inner Demons

What happened to Will in the Upside Down?

12 mins ago

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Take Over Migos’s New Song ‘Motor Sports’

Trap! Selena!

19 mins ago

Opera Review: Surrealism Explored in The Exterminating Angel

Luis Buñuel’s 1962 satire is adapted for the stage.

12:33 p.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: May Day

Everyone on this show has lived the plot of three Lifetime movies.

12:24 p.m.

Rose McGowan Gives Powerful Speech on Sexual Assault in Hollywood

In her first appearance since revealing allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, McGowan spoke at the Women’s Convention on Friday.

12:17 p.m.

All 8 Saw Movies, Ranked

Do you want to play a game? Or read a list about a movie franchise featuring a villain that asks that question?

12:12 p.m.

Taylor Swift Can Be Anything She Wants, So Long As It’s Computer Generated

Who needs one identity when you can afford them all?

12:10 p.m.

Why It’s Time to Reconsider Witch House

The electronic music subgenre was mocked to death before it had a chance to grow.

11:53 a.m.

Andy Cohen, Who Definitely Knows Who Kathy Griffin Is, Pretends Not To

Cohen will replace Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show.

11:43 a.m.

Mark Halperin’s Publisher Shelves New Book Amid Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Penguin Press is no longer publishing Halperin’s co-authored book about the 2016 presidential election.

11:36 a.m.

Taylor Swift Was Apparently the Only Person Who Liked Ghost in the Shell

Her new video is Stranger Things for kids who liked manga more than Spielberg.

11:05 a.m.

Clea DuVall Will Play Alexis Bledel’s Wife in Season Two of The Handmaid’s Tale

Gender traitors, together.

11:02 a.m.

Mindhunter Recap: Private Eyes

“If what we’re doing doesn’t get under your skin, you’re either more screwed up than I thought or you’re kidding yourself.”

10:49 a.m.

In Novitiate, Catholicism and Eroticism Go Hand in Hand

The movie creeps up to the brink of “nunsploitation” but remains for the most part giggle-free.

10:46 a.m.

Alexander Skarsgård Is Too Beautiful for This Look

Skarsgård, who has a nice head of hair, shaved a lot of it off.

10:36 a.m.

Jane Fonda: People Care About Weinstein Because Victims Are ‘Famous and White’

Because his victims were almost exclusively famous and white.

10:33 a.m.

The Profound, Enduring Legacy of The Craft

All four girls are calling out for something women learn early and often is hard to attain: the power to control your own life.

10:06 a.m.

Soon You Will Be Able to Swoon Over Jane Villanueva’s Romance Novel in Real Life

Snow Falling is coming out November 14, just in time for holiday shopping.

10:00 a.m.

Stranger Things Recap: The Hunt for Dart

Millie Bobby Brown steals the show yet again.

9:37 a.m.

Author Christina Baker Kline Says George H.W. Bush Groped Her During a Photo Op

Two other women have also claimed they were groped by the former president.