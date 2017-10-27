Clea DuVall, who has been doing recent television stints on Veep and Better Call Saul, is moving to Gilead as she joins the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale for its second season, per THR. DuVall will play Sylvia, the wife of Emily (Alexis Bledel), who was condemned in the first season as a “gender traitor” for having a relationship with another woman, a Martha. Season two of the Outstanding Drama winner sees matters worsen as the Gilead government takes over all of America, forcing Emily, Sylvia, and their son to attempt to flee to Canada. Don’t worry, it’s still a dystopia! Not real life!
