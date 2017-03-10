As a fellow Southern band, R.E.M. was as inspired by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as any. They were also unafraid to be hold their idol accountable, as Peter Buck did when Petty used a Confederate flag in concert, which Petty later said he regretted. That difference aside, not long after Petty’s death on Monday night, Buck joined Coldplay in concert in Portland for a remembrance of the legend. After a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, they did the Petty classic “Free Fallin’” with Chris Martin on vocals and Buck on guitar, because Coldplay are nothing if not reliable to deliver a good tribute.
