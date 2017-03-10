Latest News from Vulture

What Hollywood Screenwriters Are Learning From Peak TV

For starters: Sometimes writers work better in teams.

Jeffrey Eugenides: There’s a Crisis of Masculinity in Fiction Right Now

“We’re at a state now where men are trying to figure out what part of them is to be disowned or changed.”

Oh Jeez, Jared Leto Is Playing Hugh Hefner

In a biopic directed by Brett Ratner.

Jason Aldean Reacts to Vegas Shooting: ‘Something Has Changed in This Country’

Jason Aldean and the Route 91 Harvest have issued separate responses to the mass shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 hurt in Las Vegas.

Coldplay and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Performed ‘Free Fallin’’ in Memory of Tom Petty

They also had a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Who’s Afraid of Max Landis?

A look inside the mind of one of Hollywood’s most successful — and divisive — screenwriters.

James Corden Demands to Know Why the U.S. Can’t Fix Its Gun Problem

“How does every other developed country do a better job at preventing these attacks?”

Dancing With the Stars Recap: The Show Must Go On

Let’s be honest: We watch this show to see who screws up.

Can Roger Deakins Finally Win an Oscar, for Blade Runner 2049?

He’s shot so many of your favorite movies, and this might finally do the trick.

﻿The Big Bang Theory Recap: Not Good for What Romulan Ales You

“The Retraction Reaction” defaults to a catfight for a cheap laugh.

The Instagram Poet Outselling Homer Ten to One

Meet Rupi Kaur, author of the ubiquitous Milk and Honey.

Jimmy Kimmel Shows You 56 Senators Who Voted Against Closing Gun-Law Loopholes

“They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

The Mindy Project Recap: Oh Danny Boy

Chris Messina is back!

Watch Selections From Tom Petty’s Final Concert

The Heartbreakers ended their run at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Why Losing Tom Petty Feels So Deeply Personal

He was one of those artists whose music was intertwined with our memories.

Ezra Koenig, Sheryl Crow, and Other Musicians React to Tom Petty’s Death

“‘Free fallin’ is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. So perfect & sad.”

Remembering Tom Petty

While his image was laid-back, almost hippielike, you don’t get to be a star and stay one without some grit.

Tom Petty Dead at 66

The singer passed away late Monday evening at UCLA Medical Center.

Seth Meyers Asks Congress to Admit They’re Never Going to Work on Gun Control

“If it’s going to be thoughts and prayers from here on out, the least you can do is be honest about that.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: The Battle of the Bulge

During their Mexico trip, the Housewives face a wave of dildo-based chaos.