Colin Farrell loves to tell the story of how he wasn’t Yorgos Lanthimos’s first choice to star in The Lobster — 2015’s great, odd cinematic treat, set in a dystopian future in which single people are turned into animals (or hunted for sport) if they can’t couple up, and the start of a string of collaborations between the two. He’s telling it right now, sitting across the table from Lanthimos in a hotel lobby in Toronto. Another actor had been cast but had to drop out, “and I capitalized!” Farrell says in that lyrical Irish brogue of his, cackling with delight. Later on, I ask Lanthimos why he wanted to work with Farrell, and Farrell jumps in again — lest anyone give him any credit: “Because he lost his actor! They were threatening to pull his budget!”

They’re a funny pair, this laconic bear of a Greek auteur and Farrell, all angles and sinew and loquaciousness. His speaking on behalf of Lanthimos, apparently, is nothing new. “Yorgos and I had a Skype together and a very unusual first date,” says Farrell, “and I think he said maybe 40 or 50 words in that hour.”

Lanthimos nods. It’s unclear whether he’s been listening at all.

Still, whatever happened on that set worked well enough for them to come to the Toronto International Film Festival with their second movie, the pitch-black horror comedy The Killing of a Sacred Deer (in theaters October 20). Farrell swears he has no idea how this one came about, either. “Me and Yorgos are very … I don’t know,” he says, pretending to mumble into the peel of the banana he’s just eaten. “He’s foolish enough to come back to the well for the second time.”

Round two is much, much darker in tone than the first, which is remarkable, since Lanthimos’s Oscar-nominated script for The Lobster involves characters giving themselves physical disabilities in order to get married. Sacred Deer — which won Best Screenplay at Cannes — is a slow-burn psychological thriller, delving into the bizarre tale of Farrell as a cardiothoracic surgeon whose mentorship of a creepy teenage boy (Barry Keoghan) unleashes a terrifying, and impressively creative, plague on his wife (Nicole Kidman) and children (Raffey Cassidy and Sunny Suljic). Clue: It begins with the sudden loss of the ability to walk and then gets so much worse. “There’s this dark cloud that descends that gets darker and darker. Just really, really bleak,” says Farrell, laughing so hard he’s clapping. “Way to sell it! Put that on the poster!”

“And very funny at the same time!” Lanthimos chimes in. “The feel-bad movie of the year!” says Farrell.

The two men clearly have a deep affection for each other, and Farrell knows Lanthimos well enough to go ahead and order shrimp on his salad for him, plus extra black pepper, because he knows the director will want it.

In the near future, they hope to start on round three, an Amazon Studios limited series about the Iran-contra affair (working title: Ollie), in which Farrell would play Oliver North. “We agreed: no prosthetics,” says Lanthimos. “I don’t think it’s so important to make the actors too much like the actual people involved, because the story doesn’t change over time. You could find the same story in any period.”

“He agreed, no prosthetics,” says Farrell, who seems a little less sure about his ability to embody Oliver North.

Farrell still remembers the Tuesday evening when he wandered into a theater in Philadelphia and saw Lanthimos’s 2009 Oscar-nominated Greek-language breakout, Dogtooth. “It really haunted me,” Farrell says.

“It stayed with me so much. But I forget sometimes that I have the ability, perhaps, to reach out to a director. Then when we were doing press, I fucking hear Rachel Weisz [his Lobster co-star] talking about how she reached out to him and told him how much she wanted to work with him. I’m like, ‘Why the fuck didn’t I ever do that?’ ”

It turns out that Lanthimos was a little too proud to initially make his interest known, too. (Men!) He insists he’d thought of Farrell for the lead, but “there was a notion of what kind of films certain actors would do, and it was a very small film and we didn’t have much money.”

“The danger of perception,” says Farrell.

“Yeah, I learned after that, you know, not to listen to anyone about all these things,” says Lanthimos. He made the final decision to cast Farrell in part after watching videos of his interviews on YouTube.

“He couldn’t have went back too far or we wouldn’t be sitting here,” says Farrell — utterly cheery about his well-documented arc from Hollywood next-big-thing to the time period when he was famous for getting sloshing drunk with many a reporter to, eventually, drug rehab. I tell him I fondly remember how entertaining his interviews were back then. “Oh my God! Get your quote machine ready!” he says. Only Jennifer Lawrence has come close to matching him since. Farrell disagrees: “She’s got more dignity than I ever had.”

Farrell is headed back to the London set of Tim Burton’s Dumbo. As for Lanthimos, he’s just finished shooting The Favourite, a racy period film set in 18th-century England that reunites him with Weisz. “I’m editing now,” he tells me.

“Like, right now, as he’s pretending to listen to us,” says Farrell.

“As we speak,” says Lanthimos.

“You must take Yorgos very literally,” says Farrell, flashing his friend a big smile.

*This article appears in the October 2, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.