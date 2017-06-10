Comedian Ralphie May Dies at 45

Fans and fellow comics alike remembered stand-up Ralphie May on Friday after his publicist confirmed the Last Comic Standing alum had died at the age of 45. As his publicist explained in a statement to Deadline, “We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.” In 2003, May was runner-up to comedian Dat Phan in the first season of the NBC stand-up competition show. In addition to appearances on Inside Amy Schumer, Squidbillies and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the frequently-touring comedian released four Comedy Central specials and two Netflix specials, most recent being 2015’s Ralphie May: Unruly .
