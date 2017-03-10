9-1-1? Yes, I’d Like to Report That Connie Britton Is Returning to the Ryan Murphy-verse

By
Britton. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Connie Britton is returning to the house that Ryan Murphy built. The actress, who helped launch the American Horror Story anthology, will star in the new Fox series 9-1-1 from Murphy and frequent creative partner, Brad Falchuk. Britton briefly returned to the superproducer’s fold for a part in The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, but she’ll be center stage again alongside Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in this first-responder drama. The show is described as a procedural that focuses on firefighters, police officers, and paramedics who have to balance their personal drama with their high-intensity professions, and according to Deadline, Britton will likely be playing a 911 operator. That sounds pretty straightforward for a Murphy-Falchuk production, but the Rubber Man could show up at any time.

Tags:

Connie Britton Returns to the Ryan Murphy-verse With 9-1-1