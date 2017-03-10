Latest News from Vulture

9-1-1? Yes, I’d Like to Report Connie Britton’s Return to the Ryan Murphy-verse

Who doesn’t want Connie Britton to save their life?

Faces Places Is a Road Movie That Doubles As Agnes Varda’s Artistic Statement

The New Wave legend teams up with street artist JR for a ruminative tour of France.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Isn’t (Quite) a Good Show

Jason Ritter is great, but the first episode is all over the place.

Every Member of the American Horror Story Ensemble, Ranked

Who’s the best actor in Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology?

In Praise of Tom Petty’s Weird-As-Hell Acting Career

From The Postman to King of the Hill, Petty seemed to take whichever role tickled his fancy at the time.

Here’s a Video of Fifth Harmony’s Security Mistaking Becky G for a Stage Crasher

Becky G, a fan.

Former German Actress Accuses Roman Polanski of Raping Her When She Was 15

Renate Langer is the fourth woman to publicly accuse the director of sexual assault.

Jimmy Kimmel Is Scaring Politicians Better Than Anyone Else on TV

He’s the most unlikely spokesman for a nation baffled and frustrated by Trump and the Republican Congress in 2017.

What Happens When the Backstreet Boys Become Backstreet Men?

Even boy bands like the Backstreet Boys eventually age, but when you realize their music stays the same, things get weird.

The Mayor Is One of the Most Promising New Shows of the Season

It deserves your vote.

Tom Petty’s Best Onscreen Cameos

“I’ve heard of you, man. You’re famous.”

Late-Night Hosts Argue for Gun Control After Vegas Shooting

“I can only say I’m sorry that we live in a world where there are people who would put a gun over your lives.”

Exclusive: Spin the Bottle Gets Super Bloody in First Trailer for The Babysitter

Don’t tell mom the babysitter is killing people.

Tom Petty’s ‘Free Fallin’’: The Guitar Part Everyone Learns How to Play

Every guitarist learns how to play Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.” Everyone.

What’s Your Favorite Tom Petty Song?

From legendary classics to unexpected deep cuts.

The New Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Makes Its Plot Crystal Clear

See Blade Runner 2049 in theaters Friday.

9 Essential Tom Petty Performances

Tom Petty died just one week after wrapping the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary tour.

Where in Los Angeles Did Transparent Film Its Israel Scenes?

From Malibu to Santa Clarita.

What Hollywood Screenwriters Are Learning From Peak TV

For starters: Sometimes writers work better in teams.

Jeffrey Eugenides: There’s a Crisis of Masculinity in Fiction Right Now

“We’re at a state now where men are trying to figure out what part of them is to be disowned or changed.”