Connie Britton is returning to the house that Ryan Murphy built. The actress, who helped launch the American Horror Story anthology, will star in the new Fox series 9-1-1 from Murphy and frequent creative partner, Brad Falchuk. Britton briefly returned to the superproducer’s fold for a part in The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, but she’ll be center stage again alongside Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in this first-responder drama. The show is described as a procedural that focuses on firefighters, police officers, and paramedics who have to balance their personal drama with their high-intensity professions, and according to Deadline, Britton will likely be playing a 911 operator. That sounds pretty straightforward for a Murphy-Falchuk production, but the Rubber Man could show up at any time.
