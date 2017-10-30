Corey Feldman Defends Needing $10 Million for Film Exposing Hollywood Pedophilia

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

In light of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal and Sunday’s accusations against Kevin Spacey, Corey Feldman is trying to tell the story of his experiences with Hollywood pedophilia. The Goonies star has long said that he and former co-star Corey Haim were sexually abused by Hollywood higher-ups, and in a pair of interviews with Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly, Haim says he’s seeking $10 million from an Indiegogo campaign to fund a biopic that will name the abusers. “It will be a very true story. Everybody that affected my life, I’m going to give the perspective that I can give, what I viewed, what I experienced from a firsthand account,” Feldman told Matt Lauer. Feldman says he’s tried to speak out about abuse allegations before — in 1993, with authorities in Santa Barbara who were investigating his friend Michael Jackson, and in his 2013 memoir, but the publisher wouldn’t allow him to identify his alleged abusers. By producing and distributing the movie independently, Feldman says he can expose people still working in the industry. He claims the $10 million can also pay for a legal team and personal security. “If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who’s getting sued,” he told Today. “Henceforth, I need a team of lawyers, I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message done. I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of, period.”

The film has already attracted critics. Judy Haim, Corey Haim’s mother, is skeptical of Feldman’s project. “He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.” In response, Feldman called Haim a “bad woman who vehemently protects evil.”