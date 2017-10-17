Earlier this year, the scripted drama My Friend Dahmer premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Just like the titular graphic novel by artist Derf Backderf on which it’s based, the film sought to explore the early inner life of one of America’s most well-known murderers. However, unlike perhaps other serial killers, there’s a much more direct source of information for those hoping to understand what motivated Jeffrey Dahmer to kill almost 20 young men and teenage boys: Dahmer himself.

After being convicted on 15 counts of murder in 1992 (a 16th life term was later added to his sentence), the Ohio native gave extensive interviews to investigators and reporters, even appearing on Dateline across from Stone Phillips. Drawing from Dahmer’s filmed conversations with journalist Nancy Glass, Oxygen’s upcoming two-part docuseries, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks, combines previously recorded footage with new interviews with Dahmer’s father and stepmother, Lionel and Shari Dahmer, as well Billy Capshaw and Preston Davis, the two men reportedly sexually assaulted by Dahmer while he was enrolled in the Army from 1979 to 1981. Dahmer on Dahmer premieres on Saturday, November 11.