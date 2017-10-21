Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Daniel Day-Lewis’s presumed last film is going to go out with a big, sexy bang. Perhaps quite literally. The full plot details for the highly secretive Phantom Thread — directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — have finally been unveiled ahead of the drama’s Christmas Day release, and the fashion designer character Day-Lewis will be embodying sounds like a real hoot. And did we mention a sexy hoot? Per The Film Stage, Phantom Thread is set in the glamour of post-war London in the 1950s and will follow renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) who are “at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.” In addition to his admirable fashion sense, Woodcock is a wee bit of a womanizer, whose numerous lovers provide “the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.” Will his carefully tailored life unravel when he falls in love? We’ll find out in two months.