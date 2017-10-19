Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Katy Perry Got Helplessly Stuck Midair During a Concert

Awkward.

7 mins ago

So What Exactly Is Going On With Gerard Butler’s Geostorm?

Jerry Bruckheimer was brought in to oversee reshoots, Andy García is president, and there’s something called “Dutch Boy.”

9 mins ago

David Blaine Accused of Raping Former Model in 2004

London police are investigating the incident.

16 mins ago

The Real FBI Agents and Serial Killers Who Inspired Netflix’s Mindhunter

A guide to the fact and fiction of Netflix’s new crime drama.

25 mins ago

Tracking the Wild History of Leatherface

From Sawyer to Slaughter to Hewitt and back to being a Sawyer again.

3:52 p.m.

Here’s What It Was Like Inside the Weinstein Co. When the Allegations Came Out

A new New Yorker story sheds light on what happened the day both reports were published.

3:51 p.m.

The Snowman Director Can’t Stop Talking About How Terrible His Movie Is

This press tour is abominable.

3:19 p.m.

How The Florida Project’s Bria Vinaite Became an Actress in 3 Weeks

Bria Vinaite talks training with Willem Dafoe, dating Drake, and learning to act on the fly.

2:48 p.m.

Here Are 22 Nearly Unbearable Seconds of Megyn Kelly Dancing

Megyn Kelly Today continues to amaze.

2:18 p.m.

Russian Film Exec Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her at Film Festival

Katya Mtsitouridze says Weinstein propositioned her in his hotel room during the Venice Film Festival.

1:56 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Pink, St. Vincent, Kelly Clarkson, and Gucci Mane

Of course the poppiest song St. Vincent has ever made is about an overdose.

1:20 p.m.

Where Stranger Things Left Off: Everything to Remember From Season One

Need a Stranger Things refresher? Here’s what happened at the end of the first season.

1:14 p.m.

The Creators of American Vandal Reveal Their 9 Biggest Influences

From Making a Murderer to Freaks and Geeks.

1:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Is Bringing Back Douche Rafael

Farewell to Zen Rafael.

12:59 p.m.

How the Thurgood Marshall Film Misunderstands Colorism

The well-intentioned but drab Marshall doesn’t live up up to its titular character.

12:37 p.m.

Joe Hagan on His Controversial New Jann Wenner Biography

Author Joe Hagan discusses his new book about Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner.

11:49 a.m.

Roseanne Barr Got Into a Drunken Argument With Rob Reiner About Russia

“I drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself.”

11:45 a.m.

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Is Reportedly Unhappy With His New Biography

The book is said to detail much of his sexual history while running Rolling Stone.

11:31 a.m.

Get Out Scores Most Gotham Awards Nominations

See the full list of nominees.

11:13 a.m.

How to Dress Like Your Favorite Film Characters for Halloween This Year

Any idiot can be Pennywise. This year, it’s time to think outside the box.