David Blaine Accused of Raping Former Model in 2004

Magician David Blaine has been accused of raping a former model more than a decade ago. The Daily Beast reports that police in London are investigating a claim made by Natasha Prince that Blaine allegedly raped her at a private home in Chelsea during the summer 2004, in the months after she turned 21. In a statement from Blaine’s lawyer to the Daily Beast, he has denied the allegation and says he’s never “raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever.” Scotland Yard has confirmed that Prince reported the rape to the police in November 2016 and that there “have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.” They’ve reportedly requested that Blaine return to England to be questioned. Blaine’s lawyer says the famed magician will “fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”
