The Best Stranger Things Stan Account Is David Harbour’s Instagram

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Do you love Stranger Things? Of course you do. But you probably don’t love it as much as Sheriff Jim Hopper himself, David Harbour, loves being in it. You may recall his bellowing, impassioned speech at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards after the show won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but he’s keeping the love alive all year long via his Instagram, which is a steady stream of dad-Gram style Stranger Things appreciation posts. First, there’s his love of co-star Winona Ryder, who he describes as “amazing/sexy/iconic”, “one of the greatest movie stars of all time”, “beautiful, beyond talented”, and in honor of the Women’s March back in January, as one of the badass “nasty women” who inspire him every day. Here is loving Ryder more than life.

david harbour is the biggest winona stan and that's the tea ☕️ pic.twitter.com/m1RGzaHF9B — phoebs🔮 (@stellgibsons) October 29, 2017

What about Stranger Things is Harbour most excited about right now? That would be posting silly photo splits of his younger self next to Joe Keery, implying that his young co-star is but a cheap knock of him back when he had a grand feathered mane of his own.

So sick of these slick, handsome reboots. This nostalgia...Hollywood is just fresh out of ideas. Watch the original. #Stopper #Hopeve #strangerthings2 #mytwodads A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

The lineage is strong. And I hope this will teach you not to encourage me, internet.🙄😝 A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

My instagram forthwith will be nothing but this. Unfollow me pls. A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

And when he’s not ribbing Keery, Harbour is doing cute things like posting photos of himself giving face hugs to Hawkins’s favorite reformed bratty rich boy.

Make love, not war, kids❤️ #chiefhopper #steveharrington #strangerthings2 #bromance #sorrypatton #joeanddavid4eva A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

During the first season, Harbour posted frequent Grams of Millie Bobby Brown getting up to shenanigans with him, so hopefully there isn’t any on-set tension now that he’s putting so much social media attention on Keery. Surely everyone who works alongside Harbour wants to the focus of his dad jokes on the internet.