2:39 p.m.

Alice Evans Wonders What Effect Rejecting Harvey Weinstein Had on Her Career

“I’ll never know if my refusal to be sexually available for Mr Weinstein at the moment he fancied his little fix had me blacklisted.”

1:32 p.m.

David Letterman Dropped Off a Horse for Conan O’Brien as a Thank You Gift

Spoiler alert: the horse ends up going to massage school.

12:40 p.m.

Eva Green Describes Encounter With Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Had to Push Him Off’

“I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.”

11:34 a.m.

Bob Weinstein: Brother ‘Harvey Has No Remorse Whatsoever’ After Abuse Scandal

“It’s hard to describe how I feel that he took out the emptiness inside of him in so many sick and depraved ways.”

10:11 a.m.

Tig Notaro ‘Excited’ Sexual Abusers Are Being Identified: ‘They’re Everywhere’

“I feel like there is hope. I feel like it’s cracking the glass.”

Yesterday at 11:56 p.m.

Mayim Bialik Reflects on Being a ‘Nontraditional’-Looking Feminist in Hollywood

“Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked.”

Yesterday at 10:24 p.m.

Amazon Drops Weinstein Company-Produced David O. Russell Series

“Out of respect for all those affected we have decided together that it is best to not move forward with this show.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Season-Premiere Recap: A Tale of Two Narrators

Will Adam turn out to be Jane’s true love?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Story Behind Jane the Virgin’s Female Narrator

She won’t be back.

Yesterday at 9:22 p.m.

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Discusses Attempted Sexual Assault by Former Coworker

“If I said something, maybe the production would be halted… people would be put out of work.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season-Premiere Recap: A Scorned Butterfly

“Let’s Generalize About Men” is one of CXG’s greatest songs.

Yesterday at 7:22 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon Discusses Late-Night’s Political Comedy: ‘It’s Just Not What I Do.’

“I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain.”

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel is Obvious and Old-Hat

Perhaps Allen doesn’t think people can really transcend anything ever.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

Charlotte Gainsbourg on Hating Aging and Ismaël’s Ghosts

“I don’t smoke anymore. Just don’t eat.”

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

Breathe Is a By-the-Numbers Prestige Romantic Drama With a Cause

Andy Serkis makes his directorial debut with the tale of a paralytic man and his wife.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Rosario Dawson Doesn’t Want You to Forget About Puerto Rico

“We need to remember that these are things that take a long time to make a difference.”

Yesterday at 6:00 p.m.

Pink Picks the 5 Best Songs She’s Ever Written

Spoiler: Pink has a soft spot for her deep cuts.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

6 Actually Good Things That Happened This Week

Let them wash over you.

Yesterday at 5:38 p.m.

Ex-Miramax Exec Denies Delivering Young Women to Harvey Weinstein’s Hotel Room

Asia Argento said Fabrizio Lombardo took her to Harvey Weinstein’s apartment the night he allegedly raped her.

Yesterday at 4:40 p.m.

Oscar Futures: Can Kate Winslet Break Into the Packed Best Actress Race?

Wonder Wheel screened for the press today, and it may have an uphill battle to fight.