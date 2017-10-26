“Passionate from miles away, passive with the things you say…” unless you happen to be the Recording Academy. According to the Associated Press, Drake’s More Life will not receive any Grammy nominations because the rapper didn’t submit his latest project. An anonymous source close to the nomination process told the AP that Drake did not submit any songs from the album to song of the year, record of the year, or best rap song, and didn’t submit More Life for consideration as best rap album (which he won in 2012 for Take Care) or album of the year. Is Drake planning a watershed Grammys boycott à la Frank Ocean, or is he — like the rest of us — still reeling from Beyoncé’s Lemonade loss, months later? Another option: He was just busy planning the re-bar mitzvah Rihanna didn’t attend.
Comments