Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Drake, Who Has Enough Trophies, Reportedly Didn’t Submit More Life to Grammys

His very good playlist album won’t get any nominations.

7 mins ago

Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?

Watch this convincing fan theory and decide for yourself.

19 mins ago

The Best Thing to Watch at the Gym Is Silent Reruns of Charmed

It’s way better than the rictus grins and CGI weather patterns of morning TV.

10:46 a.m.

Shawn Levy on How He Got Ghostbusters Footage Into Stranger Things 2

And the bizarre odyssey of securing the rights to “Thriller.”

10:04 a.m.

SNL’s Julio Torres Has Some Halloween Costume Ideas for You, Like a Raccoon

If you’re working on a budget, just use whatever dreams and mythos you find lying around the house.

10:00 a.m.

Suburbicon Is Schizoid, Sanctimonious Pulp

To sum up my feelings about Suburbicon on the fly: Huh?

9:53 a.m.

Ashley Judd Isn’t Sure People Would’ve Believed Her Weinstein Story Years Ago

Judd tells the story of her meeting in Weinstein’s hotel room, and when he tried to set her up with his brother.

9:00 a.m.

Practical Magic Got Cursed by an Actual Witch. Is That Why It Bombed?

Director Griffin Dunne explains what happened after a real witch turned against the 1998 cult hit.

9:00 a.m.

Examining the Silly, Emotional Legacy of ‘Defying Gravity’

The silliest, most inspiring, most enduring song in recent Broadway history.

8:44 a.m.

South Park Goes Soft on Donald Trump in ‘Witch Hunt’ Episode

In the South Park universe, there’s nothing worse than being pious or self-important.

8:00 a.m.

We Took 4 Notable New Yorkers to Revisit Their Old Apartments

A trip down memory lane with Whoopi Goldberg, Martha Stewart, Matthew Broderick, and Lauren Hutton.

2:04 a.m.

Eminem (Probably) Revealed His Next Album’s Title With Fake Pharmaceutical Site

The website for “Revival” advertises a fake pharmaceutical with a lot of Eminem references.

Yesterday at 11:59 p.m.

Andi Mack Introduces Disney Channel’s First Gay Storyline

One of the main characters realizes that he’s attracted to other boys.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

Mr. Robot Recap: An Unnecessary Detour

For the life of me, I don’t know why this episode exists.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broad City Recap: Witchy Business

Thanks to the hellscape that is 2017, Ilana can’t even enjoy sex anymore.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

You’re the Worst Recap: Nothing Is Ever My Fault

It’s like an episode of Full House, if everyone on Full House were sociopaths.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Weinstein Company Will Not Be Financially Saved by Colony Capital After All

After diving into the studio’s finances and assets, Colony Capital has reportedly decided not to give TWC a “cash infusion.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Welcome Back, Scumbag

After all these years, it’s still surreal to see Teresa and Danielle as allies.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: People, Places & Things Shatters and Soars

Denise Gough is as great as people are saying she is.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

A Movie’s Popularity Will Determine Ticket Prices at Some Regal Cinemas in 2018

Less popular movies and off-peak showtimes will become cheaper, while blockbusters and date nights will get more expensive.