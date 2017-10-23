The Square, Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s follow-up to Force Majeure, won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for its willingness to dive into the most uncomfortable situations imaginable. Of all the film’s uncomfortable moments, perhaps the most squirm-worthy comes after our hero Christian (Claes Band) sleeps with the journalist who’s interviewing him (Elisabeth Moss), when an argument about the condom turns into a literal tug-of-war. Some context: He’s recently had his wallet stolen, so he’s a little paranoid. More context: He’s also kind of an asshole. You can watch the scene in all its excruciating glory below. The Square opens in the U.S. October 27.
