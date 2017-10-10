During the annual BET Hip-Hop Awards, Eminem came out swinging at Donald Trump. In the course of his pre-recorded freestyle rap, the artist described the president as “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust” and ripped on the politician’s track record, from the wall to Charlottesville, touching down on several unpopular tweets along the way. He was particularly critical of the Commander-in-Chief’s response to the NFL protests and voiced his support for Colin Kaepernick and other black athletes “trying to use your platform or your stature to try to give voice to those who don’t have one.” He also complained about Trump’s call for tax cuts at a time when the president is using more public tax dollars for golfing and vacations than his predecessor. He ended with a message to any of his fans who also supported Trump, rapping, “If you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this: fuck you.”