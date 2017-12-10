While Harvey Weinstein’s downfall is easily the biggest story in Hollywood right now, Emma Thompson is here to remind us that sexual exploitation in the industry is not limited to one man. “What I find sort of extraordinary is that this man is at the top of a very particular iceberg. I don’t think you can describe him as a ‘sex addict,’ he’s a predator,” she told the BBC. “But what he’s, as it were, at the top of the ladder of is a system of harassment, and belittling, and bullying, and interference, and what my mother would have referred to in the olden days as ‘pestering.’” Thompson also says that just because the breadth of the allegations against Weinstein might be more than the average man, doesn’t mean other misconduct should be overlooked. In recent days, Hilarie Burton, Terry Crews, and James Van Der Beek have all shared their stories of being taken advantage of by powerful Hollywood men.
