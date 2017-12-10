Latest News from Vulture

6:14 p.m.

Man in the High Castle Producer Says Amazon Executive Harassed Her

The producer says Amazon investigated her allegation and she hasn’t had contact with the executive since.

6:11 p.m.

In the Heights Book Writer Asks Weinstein Company to Give Up the Film Rights

“As a woman, I can no longer do business with the Weinstein Company.”

5:08 p.m.

Emma Thompson Responds to Weinstein Allegations: He’s ‘the Top of the Iceberg’

“Maybe not to that degree, but do they all have to be as bad as him to make it count?”

5:00 p.m.

Rose McGowan Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, Finally Throwing Away the NDA

McGowan says a show she was working on for Amazon Studios was killed after she told the studio about her assault.

4:44 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is One of TV’s Richest Ongoing Achievements

It’s a goddamn national treasure.

4:20 p.m.

The CW Is Rebooting Roswell to Center on a Daughter of Undocumented Immigrants

The Originals’ Carina MacKenzie is heading up the reboot.

4:07 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

“Fruit of the Flower” lays out the truth about Lorna.

3:38 p.m.

The Simple, Goreless Joys of Happy Death Day

The movie is no big deal, but its Groundhog Day conceit is kind of irresistible.

3:20 p.m.

9 Fall Movies That May Have a Harvey Weinstein Headache

Whether Weinstein has his name on them or not, all of these films will now be subject to further scrutiny.

2:36 p.m.

Armie Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name Dancing Works With Any Song You Name

From “Green Light” to “Gasolina.”

1:43 p.m.

Riverdale’s Premiere Ratings Are Stunning — and Netflix May Be the Reason Why

It more than doubled its May finale tune-in.

1:30 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Being Investigated for Sexual Assault by London Police

Police say the alleged assault happened in the 1980s.

12:57 p.m.

Linkin Park Share Carpool Karaoke Taped Just Before Chester Bennington’s Death

Taped with Ken Jeong six days before Chester Bennington’s suicide.

12:30 p.m.

How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston

“Usually, you have to do it in total silence so the sound guy gets all your grunts and breaths.”

12:18 p.m.

Author of the Definitive Harvey Weinstein Book Explains Why He Ignored Rumors

Peter Biskind, author of Down and Dirty Pictures, said Brad Pitt told him about Gwyneth Paltrow’s accusations off the record in the early 2000s.

11:54 a.m.

The Most Delightful Austin Rogers GIFs From His Astounding Jeopardy! Run

Dance moves, pantomimes, and celebratory arm swings galore.

11:00 a.m.

See the First Trailer for Spike Lee’s TV Series She’s Gotta Have It

Premiering on Netflix this Thanksgiving.

10:00 a.m.

The Murky and Moody World of King Krule

The Ooz is his most powerful statement yet — and it almost didn’t get made.

9:49 a.m.

Empire Recap: Who Is Lucious Lyon?

Amnesia Lucious is not carrying his weight.

9:33 a.m.

South Park Criticizes Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Fake News

“Franchise Prequel” is one of the season’s scrawnier episodes.