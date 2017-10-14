Photo: Antony Jones/Getty Images

In a new statement to Variety, Sin City actress Eva Green becomes the latest woman to come forward with what has unfortunately become a classic Harvey Weinstein sexual-harassment story. In it, the Penny Dreadful star allegedly met with Weinstein for what she believed to be a business meeting to discuss a role. Once there, the now-disgraced producer reportedly “behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.”

Green released her statement to confirm comments her mother made on a Europe 1 radio program that aired Friday. In it, Green’s mother Marlène Jobert, herself an actress in France, revealed Green’s encounter with Weinstein, which Jobert says took place around 2010 or 2011. “At the time, I was truly horrified, so scandalized that I wanted to do something but my daughter said ‘Absolutely not! You do not know the evil he is capable of,’” Jobert explained. You can read Green’s full statement below.

I wish to address comments made by my mother in a recent interview regarding Harvey Weinstein. I met him for a business meeting in Paris where he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.

I have not discussed this before because I wanted to maintain my privacy, but I understand it is important to do so as I hear about other women’s experiences. Women are often condemned when they speak out and their personal reputations tarnished by association.

I salute the great bravery of the women who have come forward. We should recognise that this sort of behaviour exists everywhere and is not unique to the entertainment industry. The exploitation of power is ubiquitous. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be eliminated.