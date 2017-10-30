John Early is so thrilled to be on TV with Amy Sedaris in her new hospitality series At Home With Amy Sedaris – actually, no, he’s not, that was just acting. In an exclusive clip from the new series, the Search Party star plays Russell Schnabble, a turtlenecked aficionado who explains to Sedaris that acting is mostly just pretending to be nice when you actually feel nothing at all. Also, it’s great if you can summon some tears or a lump in your throat for the added emotion. See how much you’ve learned already! At Home With Amy Sedaris airs on Tuesdays on truTV.
