Latest News from Vulture

Late-Night Hosts Argue for Gun Control After Vegas Shooting

“I can only say I’m sorry that we live in a world where there are people who would put a gun over your lives.”

Exclusive: Spin the Bottle Gets Super Bloody in First Trailer for The Babysitter

Don’t tell mom the babysitter is killing people.

Tom Petty’s ‘Free Fallin’’: The Guitar Part Everyone Learns How to Play

Every guitarist learns how to play Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.” Everyone.

What’s Your Favorite Tom Petty Song?

From legendary classics to unexpected deep cuts.

The New Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Makes Its Plot Crystal Clear

See Blade Runner 2049 in theaters Friday.

9 Essential Tom Petty Performances

Tom Petty died just one week after wrapping the Heartbreakers’ 40th anniversary tour.

Where in Los Angeles Did Transparent Film Its Israel Scenes?

From Malibu to Santa Clarita.

What Hollywood Screenwriters Are Learning From Peak TV

For starters: Sometimes writers work better in teams.

Jeffrey Eugenides: There’s a Crisis of Masculinity in Fiction Right Now

“We’re at a state now where men are trying to figure out what part of them is to be disowned or changed.”

Oh Jeez, Jared Leto Is Playing Hugh Hefner

In a biopic directed by Brett Ratner.

Jason Aldean Reacts to Vegas Shooting: ‘Something Has Changed in This Country’

Jason Aldean and the Route 91 Harvest have issued separate responses to the mass shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 hurt in Las Vegas.

Coldplay and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck Performed ‘Free Fallin’’ in Memory of Tom Petty

They also had a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Who’s Afraid of Max Landis?

A look inside the mind of one of Hollywood’s most successful — and divisive — screenwriters.

James Corden Demands to Know Why the U.S. Can’t Fix Its Gun Problem

“How does every other developed country do a better job at preventing these attacks?”

Dancing With the Stars Recap: The Show Must Go On

Let’s be honest: We watch this show to see who screws up.

Can Roger Deakins Finally Win an Oscar, for Blade Runner 2049?

He’s shot so many of your favorite movies, and this might finally do the trick.

﻿The Big Bang Theory Recap: Not Good for What Romulan Ales You

“The Retraction Reaction” defaults to a catfight for a cheap laugh.

The Instagram Poet Outselling Homer Ten to One

Meet Rupi Kaur, author of the ubiquitous Milk and Honey.

Jimmy Kimmel Shows You 56 Senators Who Voted Against Closing Gun-Law Loopholes

“They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

The Mindy Project Recap: Oh, Danny Boy

Chris Messina is back!