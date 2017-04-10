Latest News from Vulture

Wonder Wheel Trailer: Coney Island Sends Kate Winslet Into a Tailspin

The film will be released December 1 by Amazon.

Queen Sugar Mid-Season Premiere Recap: Family Is Family

“Yet Do I Marvel” brings to life one of the most complex mother-daughter relationships on TV.

How Well Do Transparent Stars Rob Huebel and Amy Landecker Know Each Other?

We asked them a series of personal questions to find out. Prepare for some embarrassing stories about misguided prank attempts.

The Dos and Don’ts of Writing a Blockbuster for China

A Hollywood executive with expertise in the Chinese market outlines what works — and what doesn’t — in scripts that appeal overseas.

Every Harrison Ford Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

As Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters, we evaluate everything from American Graffiti to Indiana Jones.

The Novice Screenwriter Whose Spec Script Launched an Oscar Campaign

Liz Hannah hoped her script about the Pentagon Papers might land her an agent. She would up getting a call from Steven Spielberg.

Hollywood Babyface Ansel Elgort Offered Lead Role in The Goldfinch

Elgort would play Theo in the film based on the Donna Tartt novel.

Jimmy Kimmel Goes After ‘Nuts’ Who Say It’s Too Soon to Talk About Gun Laws

“The First Amendment is at least as important as the Second Amendment.”

This Is Us’s Milo Ventimiglia on the Obsession With Jack’s Death

“There’s not a day that goes by I don’t pass by someone and they don’t ask me how I died.”

Trevor Noah Challenges Fox News’ Narratives Post–Las Vegas Shooting

Noah looks at all the ways the network “refused to politicize” America’s most deadly mass shooting.

Stephen Colbert Blasts Donald Trump’s Visit to Puerto Rico

The president “Trumpsplained” weather to the Hurricane Maria victims.

American Horror Story: Cult Recap: Nailed It!

This is a gruesome, frightening, and downright unnerving episode.

Watch Larry David and Bernie Sanders Learn They’re Distant Cousins

The two discovered their DNA connection on PBS’s Finding Your Roots.

This Is Us Recap: Beth & Randall & Kevin

The Pearson clan heads to L.A. for a very special taping of The Man-ny.

Susan Kelechi Watson on Designing Her Own Hairstyles on This Is Us

“It’s my shout-out to black women.”

Fresh Off the Boat Season-Premiere Recap: Wheel of Fortune

Constance Wu’s comic timing is a marvel.

Kate Winslet Joins Avatar Sequels, Might Be Going Blue

James Cameron announced she’ll be playing a character named “Ronal.”

8 Books You Need to Read This October

From Jennifer Egan and Ta-Nehisi Coates to a biography of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Fearless Chris Ofili Enters His Own Personal Paradise Lost

The four paintings are hung behind a cage of cyclone fencing.

St. Vincent Embraces Artifice in the Video for ‘Los Ageless’

Also featured: bright colors, pop wizardry, and cosmetic surgery.