Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Three Women, Including Asia Argento, Have Accused Harvey Weinstein of Rape

Current and former Weinstein Co. employees describe the company’s “culture of silence” around sexual assault.

11:40 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Caught on Tape by NYPD Admitting to Groping

Weinstein appears to admit to the allegation in audio obtained by The New Yorker.

11:29 a.m.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women Is Escapist Fare of the Highest Order

The private utopia of the polyamorous trio who brought you Wonder Woman is a pretty nice place to spend a couple of hours.

11:26 a.m.

The Best Tom Petty Covers Performed in the Wake of His Death

“I Won’t Back Down” is a favorite, unsurprisingly.

11:26 a.m.

The CW’s Dynasty Knows Exactly What It Is

The reboot tries to build on one of TV’s biggest soapy fortunes, rather than leech of it like a trust fund brat.

10:38 a.m.

Paul Schrader Denounces Harvey Weinstein for … Recutting Other People’s Movies

“Of course I knew Harvey Weinstein was a sexual gangster.”

10:34 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Don’t Cry Out Loud

I needed a big box of tissues for this episode.

10:06 a.m.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Trailer: Amy Sherman-Palladino Heads to the 1950s

Premiering November 29.

9:56 a.m.

Male Stars Get to Age. Women Get CGI Re-creations of Their Younger Selves.

Male actors get to reprise their famous roles again and again, while women must be content to see their hottest selves frozen in digital amber.

9:35 a.m.

Lena Dunham Urges A-list Men Who’ve Worked With Harvey Weinstein to Speak Out

“Ignoring bad behavior remains the signature move of men in Hollywood.”

8:00 a.m.

Sarah Silverman on Her New Show, Taboos, and the Problem With Being Dirty

The comedian on her new show, breaking taboos, and the problem with being dirty.

1:21 a.m.

Late Night Asks Its Female Writers What They Think About Harvey Weinstein

“I was disgusted and shocked that people were shocked.”

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: Which Meryl Streep Are You?

It’s the costume party we didn’t know we needed.

12:21 a.m.

Breaking Down the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

It seems to conclude with an unlikely alliance.

12:08 a.m.

Kimmel Says Hillary Took Money From Two Sexual Harassers: Weinstein and Trump

Plus, one solid Harvey Weinstein Pillsbury Doughboy joke.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: Relax, Don’t Do It

Sheldon is already a stressed-out groomzilla.

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Vicki vs. Tamra

This episode is the nadir of a really bad season.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Says She Was ‘Warned From the Beginning’ About Harvey Weinstein

“The stories were everywhere.”

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Saving Private Dildo

We’ve fallen back into the Cave of Forgotten Beefs.

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

In New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer, Luke Has a Bad Feeling About This

Episode eight is a mere two months away.