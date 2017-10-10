Much like The Tonight Show when Hillary Clinton stopped by last week, Late Night wisely let their female writers take the reigns Monday evening. Unfortunately, instead of reading zippy one-liners to a wildly cackling Hillary, the women of Late Night had the much more arduous task of milking laughs from producer Harvey Weinstein’s apology statement, which he released after the New York Times revealed multiple alleged instances of sexual harassment against employees, actresses, and, according to recent accusations, women he just ran into at various restaurants and bars. An arduous task to be sure, though the women of Late Night did come up with a punchline we can all agree on: [long continuous horrified spit-take].
