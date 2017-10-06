By

Tags:

John Boyega Gets to Use His Sexy British Accent in First Trailer for Pacific Rim 2: Uprising

Spoiler! At the end of Pacific Rim, man won the war for humanity against an invading army of enormous kaiju. It cost us Idris Elba, but we won — or did we? The premise for Pacific Rim 2: Uprising clarifies that we merely won a battle, and the war for the planet is only just beginning. John Boyega takes the lead in the sequel as our heartthrob Jaeger pilot, and he’s banding together with evergreen hot shot Scott Eastwood and mad scientist Charlie Day and scads of others to become mankind’s last best hope against another kaiju siege. Wielding all those extendo swords and light whips seems like it takes a lot of practice, but we’ll hop in the Drift and train with Boyega anytime.

First Pacific Rim 2: Uprising Trailer Has Brand New Jaegers

