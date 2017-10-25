Gabrielle Union Will Reportedly Star In A Bad Boys TV Show

Gabrielle Union is going to need even more wine, because in addition to her memoir being published, Deadline is now reporting that she will be the star of a new Bad Boys TV show. According to the post, the show will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad, overseers of the film franchise, and it will focus on Union’s Special Agent Sydney Burnett, who is the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). In Bad Boys 2, Syd was a DEA agent working undercover as a money launderer for Russian gangsters that distribute product in the U.S. for a Cuban drug lord. That movie ended with Syd being kidnapped and having to be rescued by her brother and her boyfriend (Will Smith as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey). As the star of her own Bad Boys show, Syd will likely be the one doing the heroic rescue work this time around. Maybe Will Smith will even show up and she can save him this time.
Comments