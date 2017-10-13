Game of Thrones Actors Reportedly Won’t Receive Scripts for Season 8

Spoiler culture can be rough for showrunners, and few series today face the pressure to combat any leaks quite like Game of Thrones. After season seven of the show was plagued by script leaks, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently explained on a Scandinavian talk show how GOT plans to throw off spoiler hunters for the last season: The actors won’t even get episode scripts. Instead, they’ll be outfitted with earpieces and fed their dialogue line by line, Johnny Depp–style, which sort of sounds antithetical to the acting process, but oh well. Coster-Waldau’s co-star Liam Cunningham told IGN that he has read the season-eight scripts, but they’re only accessible in digital form at the show’s Belfast HQ. Either no one trusts Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, or the GOT showrunners are already sewing even more seeds of doubt about the show’s final season.
