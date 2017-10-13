Latest News from Vulture

19 seconds ago

How the Stars of Riverdale Spent Their Summer Vacation

All of the silly, thirsty, and otherwise notable things that the Riverdale stars did last summer.

2 mins ago

On Carry Fire, Robert Plant Honors the Legacy of Led Zeppelin

Voices age but the song remains the same.

12:26 p.m.

The Revenge Thrillers That Inspired Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3

From Fatal Attraction to Swimfan.

12:16 p.m.

Game of Thrones Actors Reportedly Won’t Receive Scripts for Season 8

Instead they’ll be fed their lines via earpiece.

12:14 p.m.

Actress Melissa Sagemiller Recalls Being Forced to Kiss Harvey Weinstein

She claims Weinstein bragged about propositioning Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

11:32 a.m.

Scandal Recap: The President Needs a Vibrator

Olivia is getting pushed closer and closer to the edge.

11:23 a.m.

What Courtney Love Can’t Live Without

From Fracas perfume to Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

11:08 a.m.

Jackie Chan’s The Foreigner Is Weightier Than Your Standard Revenge Drama

It’s serious to a fault, but it’s unpredictable, and has gravitas.

10:58 a.m.

Former Playboy Model Says Oliver Stone Groped Her at a Party When She Was 22

Carrie Stevens spoke out after Stone’s comments about Harvey Weinstein.

10:46 a.m.

Joe Biden Wants Criminal Consequences for Harvey Weinstein

“It is my hope there are more consequences, that the statute hasn’t run out.”

10:30 a.m.

Pink on Lashing Out at Donald Trump, Dr. Luke, and Her New Album

The pop veteran on taking on Donald Trump and Dr. Luke, her new album Beautiful Trauma, and a 17-year career of being unapologetically herself.

9:43 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: The Greater Good

This isn’t an episode of Law & Order: SVU, but this is my favorite episode of Law & Order: SVU.

9:40 a.m.

Stranger Things 2 Trailer: It’s Grown

Season two premieres on October 27.

9:31 a.m.

The Most Erotic Scene From The Wonder Woman Threesome Movie

Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman has some innovative sex tips in its playbook.

9:05 a.m.

AMC’s Streaming Service Will Begin Offering Additional Walking Dead Features

Along with episodes of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

9:00 a.m.

Jo Nesbø’s 10 Favorite Books

From Shakespeare to Knausgaard.

9:00 a.m.

Finally, a Movie About the Kinky Threesome That Inspired Wonder Woman

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women follows the real-life, erotic love story that helped birth Wonder Woman.

9:00 a.m.

Every Beck Album, Ranked

All 13 albums, plus Song Reader, ranked and filed for your enjoyment.

8:52 a.m.

Quentin Tarantino ‘Stunned and Heartbroken’ Over Weinstein Scandal

Tarantino and Weinstein are longtime collaborators and personal friends.

4:35 a.m.

The First Trailer for New Mutants Teases a True Horror Film

“This isn’t a hospital. It’s a haunted house.”