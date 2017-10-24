George Clooney on Harvey Weinstein Scandal: ‘I Want to Know Who Knew’

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

George Clooney is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. In an interview with Today, Clooney condemned Harvey Weinstein for the dozens of sexual-misconduct allegations against the producer, and asked why this story didn’t come out sooner. “[Weinstein] would say, ‘I had an affair with this actress or that actress,” Clooney told Today. “I took all of that with a grain of salt; I thought he might be chasing them.” Clooney said Weinstein, who has denied all of the allegations, was a jerk to work with, but the real crime is the allegations that he violated, assaulted, and silenced his accusers. “The idea that he’s committed these kinds of atrocities? I want to know who knew.” Clooney’s focus is on news outlets that chose to not report the accusations for years, and Weinstein’s employees who were used as honeypots to lure young actresses: “Whoever had that story and didn’t report it? I want them held responsible. I want to know what kind of ad dollars were spent from the Weinstein Company and from Miramax. We should’ve known this,” he said. Perhaps this inquiry should start with Clooney’s Suburbicon star, Matt Damon?