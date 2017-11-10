During the four days of New York Comic Con, Vulture had photographer Dylan Coulter shoot portraits of actors including Gillian Anderson, Elijah Wood, and Keegan Michael-Key. You can see the full collection below.
David Duchovny, Chris Carter, Mitch Pileggi, and Gillian Anderson; The X-Files
Gillian Anderson; The X-Files
David Duchovny; The X-Files
Rebecca Hall and Luke Evans; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Rebecca Hall; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Luke Evans; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Director and writer Angela Robinson; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
Austin Amelio, Katelyn Nacon, Tom Payne; The Walking Dead
Austin Amelio; The Walking Dead
Katelyn Nacon; The Walking Dead
Tom Payne; The Walking Dead
Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Rhenzy Feliz, Allegra Acosta, and Lyrica Okano; Marvel’s Runaways
Jade Eshete, Samuel Barnett, Mpho Koaho, Elijah Wood, and Hannah Marks; Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Elijah Wood; Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Samuel Barnett; Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
Writer Charlie Brooker; Black Mirror
Executive producer Annabel Jones; Black Mirror
John Cho, Alfonso Herrera, Zuleikha Robinson, Kurt Egyiawan, and Ben Daniels; The Exorcist
John Cho; The Exorcist
Keegan-Michael Key; Supermansion
Seth Green; Supermansion
Creator Carlton Cuse; Jack Ryan
Abbie Cornish; Jack Ryan
Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, and Penny Johnson Jerald; The Orville
Susan Misner, Aasif Mandvi, KaDee Strickland, and Jeffrey Donovan; Shut Eye
Aasif Mandvi; Shut Eye
Jeffrey Donovan; Shut Eye
Susan Misner; Shut Eye
KaDee Strickland; Shut Eye
Ian Verdun, Eline Powell, Alex Roe, and Fola Evans-Akingbola; Siren
Ian Verdun; Siren
Fola Evans-Akingbola; Siren
Eline Powell; Siren
Alex Roe; Siren
Peter Serafinowicz; The Tick
Griffin Newman; The Tick
Katherine McNamara; Shadowhunters
Alisha Wainwright; Shadowhunters
Isaiah Mustafa; Shadowhunters
Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters
Rob Paulsen
Vivica A. Fox and Carl Weathers; Explosion Jones
Tobin Bell and creators Mark Burg and Oren Koules; Jigsaw
Tobin Bell; Jigsaw
will.i.am of The Black Eyed Peas
Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas
apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas
Dilan Gwyn; Beyond
Eden Brolin; Beyond
Burkely Duffield; Beyond
