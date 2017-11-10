Latest News from Vulture

4:17 p.m.

Seth MacFarlane Explains His Weinstein Joke at the Oscars

“Make no mistake, this came from a place of loathing and anger.”

3:25 p.m.

An Exhaustive List of All of the Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Multiple women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Angelina Jolie, have accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

3:21 p.m.

Gillian Anderson, John Cho, Elijah Wood, and More at New York Comic Con

Check out photographer Dylan Coulter’s portraits.

2:33 p.m.

The Story Behind Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Iconic Theme Song

Larry David first heard it in a random bank commercial.

2:15 p.m.

Andy Cohen to Replace Kathy Griffin in Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve Show

CNN cut ties with Griffin over her Trump beheading photo shoot.

2:07 p.m.

Eminem Is Taking On Donald Trump, But Does It Matter?

Maybe he could make a difference.

1:31 p.m.

Mr. Robot Returns to Form in Season Three

Elliot and E Corp are back, in suspenseful, dense, and enigmatic style.

1:29 p.m.

Here Are 42 Immaculate Seconds of Armie Hammer Dancing in Call Me by Your Name

Courtesy of Call Me by Your Name.

1:11 p.m.

American Vandal Is So Much More Than a Dick Joke

But don’t get me wrong, the dick joke is great.

12:53 p.m.

The Vulnerability of Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049

The sequel has many aesthetic pleasures, but Gosling’s performance gives it weight.

12:30 p.m.

Jeopardy! Fan Favorite Austin Rogers on His Newfound Fame and Alex Trebek

“It’s not a hearing at the Hague. It’s a game show meant to entertain. So why not have fun?”

12:29 p.m.

Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Her in TRL Interview

At the time, Affleck’s move was treated as a funny, naughty moment in TRL’s history.

11:13 a.m.

The Signature Looks of The Mindy Project’s Mindy Lahiri

You won’t see much black, obviously.

10:59 a.m.

What Will Happen to Harvey Weinstein, Legally?

Will Weinstein see any legal consequences for the multiple allegations of rape and sexual harassment?

10:42 a.m.

The Secrets Behind Blade Runner 2049’s Surreal Threesome

Director Denis Villeneuve explains how they shot that memorable encounter.

10:32 a.m.

How Broad City Made an Animated Episode Using 14,000 Drawings

Behind Abbi and Ilana’s magic mushroom trip.

10:22 a.m.

The Flash’s Keiynan Lonsdale on What We Can Expect for Wally West This Season

And how he learned to love himself.

10:19 a.m.

Burning Questions We Have About Blade Runner: 2049

What was Jared Leto’s whole deal? Why don’t they have cloud computing?

10:13 a.m.

Ronan Farrow Says Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Sue Him Over Sexual-Abuse Story

And that NBC determined his story was “reportable” before he took it to The New Yorker.

10:08 a.m.

Carla Gugino Talks Playing a Sexual-Assault Survivor in Gerald’s Game

“Many emotions you’re able to move through, but shame is one that often sticks for life.”