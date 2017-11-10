Gillian Anderson, John Cho, Elijah Wood, and More Stopped by Our New York Comic Con Photo Studio

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

During the four days of New York Comic Con, Vulture had photographer Dylan Coulter shoot portraits of actors including Gillian Anderson, Elijah Wood, and Keegan Michael-Key. You can see the full collection below.

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

David Duchovny, Chris Carter, Mitch Pileggi, and Gillian Anderson; The X-Files

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Gillian Anderson; The X-Files

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

David Duchovny; The X-Files

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Rebecca Hall and Luke Evans; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Rebecca Hall; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Luke Evans; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Director and writer Angela Robinson; Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Austin Amelio, Katelyn Nacon, Tom Payne; The Walking Dead

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Austin Amelio; The Walking Dead

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Katelyn Nacon; The Walking Dead

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Tom Payne; The Walking Dead

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Rhenzy Feliz, Allegra Acosta, and Lyrica Okano; Marvel’s Runaways

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Jade Eshete, Samuel Barnett, Mpho Koaho, Elijah Wood, and Hannah Marks; Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Elijah Wood; Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Samuel Barnett; Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Writer Charlie Brooker; Black Mirror

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Executive producer Annabel Jones; Black Mirror

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

John Cho, Alfonso Herrera, Zuleikha Robinson, Kurt Egyiawan, and Ben Daniels; The Exorcist

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

John Cho; The Exorcist

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Keegan-Michael Key; Supermansion

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Seth Green; Supermansion

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Creator Carlton Cuse; Jack Ryan

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Abbie Cornish; Jack Ryan

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, and Penny Johnson Jerald; The Orville

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Susan Misner, Aasif Mandvi, KaDee Strickland, and Jeffrey Donovan; Shut Eye

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Aasif Mandvi; Shut Eye

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Jeffrey Donovan; Shut Eye

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Susan Misner; Shut Eye

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

KaDee Strickland; Shut Eye

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Ian Verdun, Eline Powell, Alex Roe, and Fola Evans-Akingbola; Siren

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Ian Verdun; Siren

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Fola Evans-Akingbola; Siren

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Eline Powell; Siren

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Alex Roe; Siren

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Peter Serafinowicz; The Tick

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Griffin Newman; The Tick

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Katherine McNamara; Shadowhunters

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Alisha Wainwright; Shadowhunters

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Isaiah Mustafa; Shadowhunters

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Matthew Daddario, Shadowhunters

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Rob Paulsen

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Vivica A. Fox and Carl Weathers; Explosion Jones

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Tobin Bell and creators Mark Burg and Oren Koules; Jigsaw

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Tobin Bell; Jigsaw

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

will.i.am of The Black Eyed Peas

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Dilan Gwyn; Beyond

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Eden Brolin; Beyond

Photo: Dylan Coulter/Vulture

Burkely Duffield; Beyond

