Latest News from Vulture

Tom Petty Reportedly Taken Off Life Support After Being Found Unconscious

This story is developing.

At Least 58 Dead, More Than 500 Hurt in Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting

A gunman fired on concertgoers from a high floor of the Mandalay Bay casino, in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

A Comprehensive List of Every Rick and Morty Universe So Far

Including that dimension in which everyone looks like Eric Stoltz in Mask.

What’s New on HBO: October 2017

Split, John Wick: Chapter 2, and more.

The First Wives Club TV Show Is Happening Again, With a ‘Diverse Cast’

Writer Tracy Oliver promised the show will have a diverse cast.

See Gay Talese Lurk in the Shadows in New Clip From Voyeur

A documentary about the author’s experience writing The Voyeur’s Motel.

What’s New on Showtime: October 2017

Jay Pharoah’s new show White Famous, a documentary about George Michael, and more.

Revisiting Portishead’s Moody Self-Titled Second Album

Twenty years after its release, Portishead is a moody, harrowing, listening experience.

Roman Polanski Gives Statement on Rape Case: ‘As Far as What I Did: It’s Over.’

Polanski is at the Zurich Film Festival.

What’s New on Hulu: October 2017

Arrival, Colossal, and a whole bunch of horror movies.

Just 20 Descriptions of Jon Hamm’s Voice

Hamm reads a Star Wars short story about Boba Fett.

Poldark Season-Premiere Recap: Sunrise, Sunset

Ross Poldark always has to be so extra.

Enjoy Some GIFs of Haim’s Dance Moves in Their ‘Little of Your Love’ Video

The Paul Thomas Anderson video feels like a sequel to “Want You Back.”

Papyrus Creator Mounts His Defense Against SNL Avatar Joke

The guy behind the notoriously ugly font says he liked the SNL bit but stands by Papyrus.

Wait, Why Did We Remake Flatliners?

Reexamining Joel Schumacher’s 1990 thriller — and the kookiness that made it so perfectly polarizing.

8 Comics to Read in October

From a magical scarf to flying whales.

Jon Hamm Will Play a Dapper, Handsome Archangel Gabriel in Amazon’s Good Omens

The adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel premieres in 2019.

Jason Aldean, Mariah Carey, and Other Celebs React to the Las Vegas Shooting

A gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Nia Vardalos and Cheryl Strayed Want to Give You Uncomfortable Advice

The star and writer of Tiny Beautiful Things on adapting the advice column Dear Sugar for theater, and what it’s like to see your life onstage.

The 100 Best Screenwriters of All Time

As chosen by working screenwriters.