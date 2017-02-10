Bad news: TVLand’s attempt to reboot First Wives Club as a TV show is dead. Good news: It’s living on in a new incarnation, this time on the Paramount Network (also owned by Viacom). Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote this summer’s smash hit Girls Trip, is writing a new take on the show, which she promises will include a diverse cast. The film version starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn, of course, while the first TV version was set to star Alyson Hannigan, Megan Hilty, and Vanessa Lachey. The cast of Girls Trip is, of course, too famous as a unit to do TV, but can you imagine First Wives Club starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish? Maybe it would even include a scene with a swamp tour.
Comments