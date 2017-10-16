By

Tags:

Godless Trailer: Netflix Brings You an Old-Fashioned, Very Dusty, Hat-Filled Western

We don’t know a lot about Godless, Netflix’s new Western written and directed by Scott Frank and produced by Steven Soderbergh, but we do know that it’ll have trains, horses, and lots and lots of dust. Godless stars Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, and Jeff Daniels, and includes a town full of women that’s run by Merritt Wever, an ideal system of government. Godless premieres November 22. May the grodiest mustache win.

Godless Trailer: Jeff Daniels and Michelle Dockery Go West

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.