We don’t know a lot about Godless, Netflix’s new Western written and directed by Scott Frank and produced by Steven Soderbergh, but we do know that it’ll have trains, horses, and lots and lots of dust. Godless stars Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, and Jeff Daniels, and includes a town full of women that’s run by Merritt Wever, an ideal system of government. Godless premieres November 22. May the grodiest mustache win.